Army Tweets ‘How Has Serving Impacted You?’ Gets Thousands of Responses About the Horrors of War

May 25, 2019
No Comments

On Friday, the United States Army asked Twitter users how the service impacted their lives, likely as part of a Memorial Day campaign.

The sad responses are a poignant and timely reminder of the toll of war. Appropriate for the holiday, but probably not what the Army P.R. team intended.

 

Tags: