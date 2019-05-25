Episode 541 Scott Adams: The Age of Enlightenment, End of the Republic

Topics:
- “End of the world” fears about President…versus major successes
- A consistent President Trump theme…he knows what matters
- “Age of Enlightenment” phrase used by President Trump
- As predicted, he is changing how we view reality
- President Trump is teaching us what’s important
- Military arms sales to Saudi Arabia and support for their leadership
- Blight area usage, homestead style with 2 lots per owner
- Kit style homes, like Sears Craftsman homes of the past
- Twitter poll, ever notice you were no longer following my account
- Consistently, about 20% have experienced the phenomena
- Social media has neutralized our democratic republic
- Ability to influence people without them realizing it
- Headline construction, clickbait links, influence triggers
- 2020 election results will be determined by social media
- Smartest people in the world run social media
- They have the means, intelligence, time, resources
- Can message ratios be influenced without people noticing?
- Limiting messages that reach the top Twitter influencers?
- Subtly tweak how often they see those messages?
- Huge upside gain…almost zero risk, mischief results
- Our democratic process is GONE, not planned, but it happened
- Assange situation might be “laundering” him through legal system
- Did the government make a secret deal with Assange?
- He might run through system and be found innocent
- YouTube demonetization of some of my videos
- The issue isn’t money, although it matters
- Demonetization affects visibility/content of a video
- The news business intentionally tweaks our “Fight or Flight” instincts
- Crazy people might be getting triggered MORE than in the past
- Naomi Wolf’s book on the prosecution of homosexuals in the UK
- BBC informs her live…she misunderstood her two main points
- To her credit, she acknowledged their points should be looked into
- Judging people by their mistakes, you hate everyone…including yourself
- We ALL make mistakes, sometimes bad ones
- Judge people by how they respond to their mistakes
- Is Adam Schiff an emotionally scarred victim of childhood bullies?
- Are victims of bullies more likely to be anti-Trump?
Please donate to support my Periscopes and Podcasts:
I also fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer these methods over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.
See all of my Periscope videos here.
Find my WhenHub Interface app here.
below is a demonstration of the personal DONATE button you can add to any blog or web page. All you need is a free account on the Interface by WhenHub app.
The post Episode 541 Scott Adams: The Age of Enlightenment, End of the Republic appeared first on Dilbert Blog.