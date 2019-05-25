Episode 541 Scott Adams: The Age of Enlightenment, End of the Republic

Topics:

“End of the world” fears about President…versus major successes

A consistent President Trump theme… he knows what matters

“Age of Enlightenment” phrase used by President Trump As predicted, he is changing how we view reality President Trump is teaching us what’s important

Military arms sales to Saudi Arabia and support for their leadership

Blight area usage, homestead style with 2 lots per owner Kit style homes, like Sears Craftsman homes of the past

Twitter poll, ever notice you were no longer following my account Consistently, about 20% have experienced the phenomena

Social media has neutralized our democratic republic Ability to influence people without them realizing it Headline construction, clickbait links, influence triggers

2020 election results will be determined by social media Smartest people in the world run social media They have the means, intelligence, time, resources Can message ratios be influenced without people noticing?

Limiting messages that reach the top Twitter influencers? Subtly tweak how often they see those messages? Huge upside gain…almost zero risk, mischief results Our democratic process is GONE, not planned, but it happened

Assange situation might be “laundering” him through legal system Did the government make a secret deal with Assange? He might run through system and be found innocent

YouTube demonetization of some of my videos The issue isn’t money, although it matters Demonetization affects visibility/content of a video

The news business intentionally tweaks our “Fight or Flight” instincts Crazy people might be getting triggered MORE than in the past

Naomi Wolf’s book on the prosecution of homosexuals in the UK BBC informs her live…she misunderstood her two main points To her credit, she acknowledged their points should be looked into Judging people by their mistakes, you hate everyone…including yourself We ALL make mistakes, sometimes bad ones Judge people by how they respond to their mistakes

Is Adam Schiff an emotionally scarred victim of childhood bullies? Are victims of bullies more likely to be anti-Trump?



