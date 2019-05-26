Episode 542 Scott Adams: Pelosi Video, Joe “Bidan”, Impeachment, Social Media Persuasion

Topics:
- Anti-Trumpers convincing themselves he WANTS to be impeached
- Not likely he wants impeachment on his Presidential record
- CNN home page, news…or mind reading?
- Using the wrong words to describe things…to CREATE news
- President Trump’s “Bidan” tweet about Joe being called “low IQ”
- Chairman Kim, a friend, mocking President Trump’s rival
- Breitbart article, my Episode 540 video about Trump’s 2020 chances
- The caveat is…IF nothing changes, President Trump can’t win
- Social media has a stranglehold and time to perfect persuasion
- BBC video immersing viewer in WWI trench warfare
- “They Shall Not Grow Old”
- Voiceovers of the actual words from WWI military volunteers
- Pre-Suasion, by Cialdini tells us what will happen in the 2020 election
- Social media controls the order in which you see things
- The persuasion influence is subtle and VERY powerful
- Pelosi slurring videos, we don’t know all the facts
- Some videos NOT doctored, some WERE doctored
- NO video, from ANY source…can be trusted, in today’s world
- Nancy Pelosi is “not the same”, per President Trump
- Persuasive, gives people a concept…lets them fill in the blanks
- Deep Fakes now so good, they did it with a painting
- A single screenshot of a person can be used for Deep Fakes
- Facebook labeled the doctored, Pelosi slurring video as fake…left it up
- Anderson Cooper wants it taken down, cause it’s persuasive
- Facebook has created a standard
- 1. De-Emphasize content they decide is doctored
- 2. Label the content as doctored
- If key context is left out of a video, isn’t that “doctored”?
- Proposal: A “national pardon” for all platforms, for all banned
- Ban someone forever…for something they did in their 20s?
- Second chances are important, people need a chance to improve
- Judge people by their responses to their mistakes
- Mistakes are NOT intentional
- How a person RESPONDS to their mistakes…IS intentional
- Their response is what reveals the person
- Buzzfeed out of context hit piece on Tony Robbins
- Buzzfeed should be shut down for that article alone
- FALSE: Pictures don’t lie, video doesn’t lie
- TRUTH: All pictures lie, all video lies
- TRUTH: Things taken out of context…are lies
