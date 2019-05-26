Episode 542 Scott Adams: Pelosi Video, Joe “Bidan”, Impeachment, Social Media Persuasion

Topics:

Anti-Trumpers convincing themselves he WANTS to be impeached Not likely he wants impeachment on his Presidential record

CNN home page, news…or mind reading? Using the wrong words to describe things…to CREATE news

President Trump’s “Bidan” tweet about Joe being called “low IQ” Chairman Kim, a friend, mocking President Trump’s rival

Breitbart article, my Episode 540 video about Trump’s 2020 chances The caveat is…IF nothing changes, President Trump can’t win Social media has a stranglehold and time to perfect persuasion

BBC video immersing viewer in WWI trench warfare “They Shall Not Grow Old” Voiceovers of the actual words from WWI military volunteers

Pre-Suasion, by Cialdini tells us what will happen in the 2020 election Social media controls the order in which you see things The persuasion influence is subtle and VERY powerful

Pelosi slurring videos, we don’t know all the facts Some videos NOT doctored, some WERE doctored NO video, from ANY source…can be trusted, in today’s world

Nancy Pelosi is “not the same”, per President Trump Persuasive, gives people a concept…lets them fill in the blanks

Deep Fakes now so good, they did it with a painting A single screenshot of a person can be used for Deep Fakes

Facebook labeled the doctored, Pelosi slurring video as fake…left it up Anderson Cooper wants it taken down, cause it’s persuasive

Facebook has created a standard 1. De-Emphasize content they decide is doctored 2. Label the content as doctored If key context is left out of a video, isn’t that “doctored”?

Proposal: A “ national pardon ” for all platforms, for all banned Ban someone forever…for something they did in their 20s? Second chances are important, people need a chance to improve Judge people by their responses to their mistakes Mistakes are NOT intentional How a person RESPONDS to their mistakes…IS intentional Their response is what reveals the person

” for all platforms, for all banned Buzzfeed out of context hit piece on Tony Robbins Buzzfeed should be shut down for that article alone

FALSE: Pictures don’t lie, video doesn’t lie TRUTH: All pictures lie, all video lies TRUTH: Things taken out of context…are lies



