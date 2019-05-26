Nuclear War?

I don’t agree with many of the positions of Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and self-described socialist Christopher Hedges but I do have to admit that he does frequently challenge the depredations of the Washington Empire and Crony Capitalism. Fortunately for those of us who want to hear alternative voices and opinions such as Hedges, Russia Today has provided him the program On Contact in which he frequently conducts thoughtful, in-depth interviews with persons of note who challenge the “narrative” of those in power.

On May 25th 2019, RT Posted Hedges’s interview with Professor Stephen F. Cohen; I recently wrote an article for LewRockwell.com about an excellent in depth series of video interviews with Professor Cohen on The Real News Network; however, Hedges program is more focused on the dangers of what Professor Cohen has termed “Intelgate” and the deepening tensions with Russia and his new book, War with Russia? Lasting for twenty-eight minutes the program can be viewed at one sitting.

Their conversation starts with Professor Cohen discussing the demonization of Putin, long before Trump entered the scene. They discuss the devastation of Russia by America’s policies in 1990’s, a greater depression than America’s in the 1930s, devastation comparable to a war. He explains that the reason Washington turned against Putin was because he turned out not to be a sober Yeltsin, i.e. by implication a docile puppet that allowed Russia to be plundered and subservient to Washington’s dictats. Hedges discusses that John Brennan’s accusation of President Trump for being a traitor is “unprecedented” and notes that despite the Mueller Report, the narrative of Trump being Putin’s agent is a narrative that continues to this day.

Professor Cohen in the early portion of the show makes the following statement, which we should all keep in mind to keep the perspective on the dangers related from the promulgation of the Russiagate fraud:

“These people who created Russiagate are literally saying, and have been saying for three years, that the President of the United States is a Russian agent, or has been compromised by the Kremlin. Now, we kind of grin, because it’s so fantastic. But the Washington establishment, mainly the Democrats, but not only, have taken this seriously for nearly three years.

“But I wake up every day and I have to remind myself what the underlying accusation is: that President Trump is controlled by the Kremlin. I don’t know that there’s been anything like this in American History. Let me just say that accusation does such damage to our own institutions—to the Presidency, to the electoral system, to the Congress, to the American Main Stream Media—not to mention the damage it’s done to American Russian relations and something that’s been overlooked: the damage it’s done to the way Russians, both elite Russians and young Russians, look at America today. This whole Russiagate has not only been fraudulent, it’s been a catastrophe.”

This is riveting television for the twenty-first century; all the more important to watch since legacy media no longer allows Professor Cohen’s voice to be heard at all.

(For those who don’t want to view on YouTube, and this works as well with my Amazon Fire TV Stick also this is the link to view on the RT Website.)

The post Nuclear War? appeared first on LewRockwell.