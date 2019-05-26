One myth that Americans live by is the separation of church and state. Some like the idea; others hate it; but the irony is that church and state were not separated at the founding of the United States and are not separate now. In fact, they were united in the sense that the state is a church — the Church of America — and you can’t separate a thing from itself. The religion this church administers is not Catholicism, Protestantism, Judaism, Islam, or anything else that comes to mind when most people think the word religion. It’s Americanism, a species of nationalism. Nationalism and religion are cut from the same cloth. ~ Sheldon Richman

The American civil religion has been defined as “the shared reverence for sacred symbols drawn from a nation’s history” or “certain common elements of religious orientation that the great majority of Americans share that are expressed in a set of beliefs, symbols, and rituals.”

Here are some of the sacraments of the American civil religion:

Voting

Enlisting in the military

Singing hymns of worship to the state in church on the Sunday before national holidays.

Singing the Battle Hymn of the Republic in church anytime

Reciting the Pledge of Allegiance

Honoring veterans on Veterans Day

Flying the American flag outside of your house the week before and after national holidays

Thanking veterans for their service

Decorating the graves of veterans with flags for Memorial Day

Offering discounts to veterans and active duty military personnel

Having a special military-appreciation Sunday at church

Having a special law enforcement-appreciation Sunday at church

Having a military chaplain deliver the Sunday church sermon

Calling a soldier a hero

Decorating the church grounds and church building with flags on the Sunday before national holidays

Listing the names of veterans in the church in the church bulletin on the Sunday before Veterans Day

Placing a “Support the Troops” sign outside of your business

Singing the national anthem before sporting events

Having a military color guard walk down the main aisle at the beginning of the church service on the Sunday before a national holiday

Wearing an American flag lapel pin

Wearing a combination American flag and Christian cross lapel pin

Letting county governments use church facilities as polling places

Praying in church for U.S. troops to be kept out of harm’s way

Like any religion, the American civil religion considers certain things to be acts of blasphemy:

Not supporting the government space program

Objecting to military flyovers at sporting events

Denouncing Abraham Lincoln

Not being patriotic

Calling Social Security an intergenerational, income-transfer, wealth-redistribution welfare program

Calling Medicare and Medicaid socialized medicine

Not celebrating MLK Day

Flying a Confederate Flag

Not being in awe at the sight of a U.S. soldier in his uniform

Calling the Civil War the War for Southern Independence or the War of Northern Aggression

Saying that the Civil War was not just about slavery

Not trusting the police

Encouraging young people to not join the military

“Cheating” on your taxes

Not reverencing the Constitution

Not supporting the troops

Opposing a flag burning amendment to the Constitution

Not wanting to hear Lee Greenwood sing “God Bless the U.S.A.”

Saying that the U.S. military is a global force for evil

The American civil religion is a false religion. There is nothing Christian about any of its sacraments. And there is nothing anti-Christian about any of its supposed blasphemies.

