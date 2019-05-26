The Perils of Modern Medicine

Cured yesterday of my disease, I died last nite of my physician.

–Matthew Prior, 1664-1721 AD Columbia Book of Quotations 1996

A terrorist could not kill more people than American medicine has. We think of a fanatic pouring some deadly toxin in our water supply or wiping out millions of lives with some superbug. But these assassins come in white coats and are paid by insurance companies. Needless care is one thing, but death by doctoring is another. Once prescription medicine becomes an income stream its purveyors will overlook death to sustain their income stream. In the U.S., even if there is no effective treatment, doctors will find some way to bill insurance.

A conspiracy theorist might believe the number of people who meet their early demise in America is by covert design. Such suspicions are not explained by population control as the U.S. is in negative population growth and has to rely upon undocumented migrants crossing its borders to use young workers payroll deductions to restore funds to the pay-as-you-go Medicare Trust Fund. Such a hidden agenda would be better explained as culling the population to spare Medicare from bankruptcy.

An irony is that if all 34.3 million smokers, who die ten years earlier than non-smokers, decide to give up smoking and therefore live longer, Medicare goes up in proverbial smoke, not to mention the $13.53 billion government wouldn’t collect in tobacco taxes.

One way to prevent the insolvency of Medicare would be to pare down the population of retirees. You probably can’t imagine that is going on in the U.S., but if you want to look it up it goes by geriatric euthanasia. There is more than suspicion of that in the U.K. where water is withheld from the institutionalized elderly to produce fingerprint-proof death-by-dehydration in order to stave off financial collapse of the medical care delivery system there.

Disease is felt, but health not at all.

British physician Thomas Fuller (1732 AD) said: “Sickness is felt, but health not at all.” So, we wait for diseases to arise and then take this and that drug for each and every ailment we experience, as if sickness is a drug deficiency that needs correction. What can we do to maintain health and avoid disease altogether? That is a question modern medicine doesn’t want to answer.

Caution: do not enter

The first thing you can do to stay healthy is to avoid the American health care system altogether. It is a disease-care system. Preventive medicine is practiced in name only. In fact, public health authorities by virtue of their Food Pyramid low-(carbohydrates, sugars) and fat-phobic diets, keep Americans fat and sick, coerce problematic vaccines on the public (watch this video if you think vaccine phobia is something embraced by eccentric weirdos), ignore widespread environmental toxins (lead toxicity is one example), and shun dietary supplements, the nemesis alternative to prescription drugs.

Most chronic health problems are rooted in bad diets. Better than 80% of the food choices in the grocery store are unhealthy (example: bacon, peanut butter and cereals are laced with high fructose corn syrup). The diabesity epidemic encircled the globe via its inclusion as a sweetener in soda pop. When the most often purchased vegetables are potatoes and tomatoes presented as French fries and catsup, America is in trouble health-wise.

Grocers like to sell processed foods because they cause consumers to eat more. Ice cream makes more profit so it occupies more shelf space, broccoli not so much. The American public is oblivious to the fact it is being gamed for disease.

If you don’t believe all this, ask why the so-called best health care system in the world doesn’t produce the longest life expectancy. America is ranked 26th in the world in that department.

Cures are hidden

Futurist Ray Kurzweil has said the speed of information is now exponential. We should have cured cancer by now. Kurzweil says most diseases can be “wiped out” by the year 2030. But does modern medicine have the willpower to put itself out of business?

There are answers to perplexing health problems. Our society needs to study why people are healthy rather than why they are diseased.

This kind of information is catastrophic to the plans of drug companies that forecast sales growth for their expensive elixirs.

At every turn, modern medicine is trying to drum up business. Try to stay off of the conveyor belt of modern medicine.

Skip annual exams?

If you haven’t abandoned annual physical exams by now, perhaps you should. Harvard Medical School says: “Careful reviews of several large studies have shown that these annual visits don’t make any difference in health outcomes. In other words, being seen by your doctor once a year won’t necessarily keep you from getting sick, or even help you live longer.”

An estimated 44 million American adults undergo preventive physical exams each year. A review of this practice suggests all these exams do is drum up more unnecessary tests.

Wellness exams are simply fishing expeditions to find more disease to treat, more vaccines to administer, more pre-disease states to worry about.

Blood tests

Your blood tests are normal but you have got just as much chance of experiencing a mortal heart attack as you walk out of the doctor’s office as any other individual unless your doctor checked your potassium and magnesium blood levels. That is because most (74%) sudden-death heart attacks are electrical storms induced by a lack of “electrolyte” minerals that control your heart beat.

Your chance of having a mortal heart attack from elevated cholesterol is almost zero. Statin cholesterol-lowering drugs only reduce the risk for a non-mortal heart attack by ~1% over a 5-year period. Cholesterol control is modern medicine’s shell game.

Elevated cholesterol and blood sugar levels may just be a result of stress in your life that drugs cannot fix (stress releases sugar and fat stores into the blood circulation).

Blood pressure reading

Even an elevated blood pressure reading at the doctor’s office is unreliable because of a phenomenon known as “white coat hypertension.” We often have unconscious fears the doctor will tell us we have cancer or something like that, so our blood pressure is elevated during the office visit. Take your blood pressure at home (or a local pharmacy often offers to do this), and you often find your blood pressure is normal.

And I don’t know how many people I’ve talked to on the phone who are needlessly taking side-effect ridden blood pressure drugs when their doctor didn’t calculate for their age. If you are over 65 years of age, your risk for death from a stroke doesn’t rise till your heart pumping pressure (systolic pressure) is 160 or above. Doctors often try to place adults on drugs when their pressure is over 140. A daily magnesium/potassium pill will do as well as any blood pressure medication.

But what about that abnormal blood test?

But, you insist, what about that abnormal blood test? There are too many false “positives.” Get a second test before you start to typecast yourself as being diabetic or pre-diabetic, or whatever.

Oh, your blood test was out of the normal range, called the “reference range.” But what if everybody has an unhealthy level of something? Then “unhealthy” is normal.

For example, literally everyone except vitamin supplement users has an unhealthy-low vitamin C blood level. That is because humans have a universal gene mutation and no longer secrete vitamin C as a hormone. Long ago Irwin Stone, a noted biochemist, said humans would need to take 1800-4000 milligrams of vitamin C spread out over the day to make up for that broken gene. A tiny fraction of Americans do so.

Public health authorities claim all a healthy person needs is 60-90 milligrams of vitamin C a day to avert symptoms of scurvy (an orange provides ~60 milligrams of C). The average daily vitamin C intake in the U.S. is 110 milligrams. So, one would mistakenly conclude you don’t need vitamin C pills. But, surprisingly, 11-15% of U.S. adults have worrisome low levels of vitamin C (below 11.4 micrograms per blood sample). That should arouse a call for mass food fortification, but there is no impetus for that.

Even avid vitamin C supplement users are unlikely to fully correct for this gene mutation. This is due to lack of stomach acid with advancing age. Stomach acid is needed to absorb vitamin C. The incidence of achlorhydria (absence of stomach acid) is reported to be 19% in the fifth decade of life and 69% in the eighth decade of life. Most senior Americans don’t secrete enough stomach acid to properly absorb water soluble vitamins like C. And to make matters worse, a bacterium that shuts off stomach acid secretion, Helicobacter pylori, is highly prevalent (35+%) in the population. Given that far less vitamin C is absorbed than consumed, public health agencies should recommend target blood concentrations of vitamin C be achieved instead of intake levels.

Another example, it is well documented that thousands of patients walk in and out of a doctor’s office with a vitamin B12 deficiency symptom (short-term memory loss, burning feet, fatigue, chronic cough, backache, neuropathy –numbness, tingling) yet has a normal B12 blood test. Consumption of supplemental B12 often quells these symptoms despite B12 being in the “reference range.”

Lesson: you can be misled by a blood test.

Top causes of death

You’ve probably seen the list of top “causes” of death. It includes diabetes, heart disease, cancer, respiratory disease, high blood pressure-induced strokes, Alzheimer’s, the usual suspects. But all of these are not causes, they are maladies that emanate from causes. What causes cancer, diabetes, heart attacks?

Here is my list of what causes premature death in the U.S. By not accurately pointing out what causes death, we miss how to avert or delay it.

The Real Leading Causes Of Death In America

*Heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, suicide, strokes

* * Represents culling of the elderly ?

* * * Due to lack of potassium and magnesium electrolytes

Aging is the mother of all disease

Aging is the mother of all disease. It encompasses most chronic disease. Whatever slows or delays aging will produce indefinitely long and healthy lifetimes. The idea of an anti-aging pill is anathema to modern medicine. In 2004 the Rand Corp. think tank penciled in an anti-aging pill into future Medicare budgets. That forgotten idea has been thrown under the rug.

Maintaining health is a challenge. It is more of a challenge with advancing age. Doing nothing about aging is like standing on the railroad tracks and ignoring the blast from the oncoming train horn.

Iron: the malignant spirit of aging

The primary cause of aging is accumulation of iron and copper and deposition of calcium after full childhood growth is achieved (~age 18) in males and then later in life among females as they cease disposing of iron in their monthly menstrual flow.

Adult males need to ease up on eating iron-rich red meat; ditto for women after the onset of menopause. Dairy products should be minimized after the demand for calcium to build bones subsides as full childhood growth is achieved.

Male adults accumulate ~~1 excess milligram of iron per day of life after age 18 and by age 40 have twice as much iron and four times as much calcium stored in their body and will incur double the rate of diabetes, cancer and heart disease as a 40-year old female. An early hysterectomy and women will prematurely develop the same rate of disease as males.

Most (~90%) of the iron stores in the body are in red blood cells. Therefore blood-letting has been proposed as a cure-all for senior adults. Or, as an alternative, fasting to reduce the intake of metallic minerals. Or as a third option, daily use of mild-dose natural mineral chelators (key-lay-tors) such as resveratrol (copper), quercetin (iron) or rice bran IP6 (iron, lead, all heavy metals, and calcifications). These natural molecules are known as molecular mimic of a calorie-restricted diet.

Estrogen replacement (bio-identical hormones) and/or resveratrol (a weak natural estrogen) helps to restore the signal to hold calcium in bones instead of releasing it into the blood circulation to stiffen arteries. Calcium supplements should be avoided as they only increase the amount of calcium deposited in arteries.

Ferritin: the overlooked blood test

The blood test you should be asking for, which is not included in a complete blood count, is ferritin – – your iron storage number. The healthy range for ferritin is 20-90 nanograms/milliliter blood sample. (Be aware, you may experience a false high ferritin test result if you have an underlying infection or inflammation as the body binds up iron in these instances.)

Japan reports the highest healthy life expectancy, a low death rate for heart disease (30 per 100,000 vs 106.5 per 100,000 in the U.S.), a very low rate of obesity (3.2%) versus 30.6% in the U.S., an incredibly low intestinal disease death rate of 0.88% versus 7.35% in the U.S., despite 30.3% of its population smoking tobacco versus 17.5% for the U.S. The reason for such unusual health may be the difference in body iron load among the Japanese. The median ferritin (iron storage) level among patients undergoing blood dialysis in the U.S. is 718 nanograms/milliliter blood sample, versus 405 in Europe and just 83 in Japan.

How to beat modern medicine at its own game

In 2002 I self-published a book entitled THE COLLAPSE OF CONVENTIONAL MEDICINE. Since then we have lived through an era marked by antibiotic resistance, the ruse of cholesterol, the growing problem of diabesity, the continued failure to find a cure for cancer or Alzheimer’s, the rise of autoimmune disease, the unwanted side effects of psychiatric drugs, an unexplainable increase in autism, and now the opioid epidemic. More than 70% of the population is on prescription drugs and 20% take 5 or more drugs. Does that sound like progress?

Don’t become another victim of modern medicine. Some of the machinations practiced in the medical industry appear very heinous. We are looking at evil when we examine the healthcare industry from behind the curtains. You can live long and healthy. But health is not on modern medicine’s menu, treatment is. It’s what’s not on the menu that will keep you well. Treatment guidelines are written by the pharmaceutical companies. Study health and not disease. You will have to navigate the health/disease landscape on your own. When consuming health care, don’t sit at the wrong table.

