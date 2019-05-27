How to Build a Professional Wardrobe On a Shoestring Budget

Building a professional wardrobe can be overwhelming. With so many brands to choose from, it can be challenging to sift through what to purchase. But building a beautiful, professional wardrobe doesn’t have to be expensive.

Even on a shoestring budget, it is possible to build a professional wardrobe. Here’s how.

1. Purge Your Closet

Tidying up like Marie Kondo and choosing to live minimally will help you see all of the clothing you already do have. Even when it seems like many of us have “nothing to wear,” sometimes when we have a lot of clothes, that doesn’t mean they fit well or interest us.

If you’re struggling to decide which pieces stay and go, tie a piece of string or ribbon around the rod of your closet. As you wear clothing, put pieces on one side of the string. At the end of a month, get rid of the clothes that are untouched on the opposite side.

Then, choose to keep only items that you truly enjoy and that fit you well. Everything else can be sold or donated.

2. Budget and Pull Out Cash

To avoid overspending, do plan to invest in your attire. Come up with a number you can afford, and save extra money through smart savings apps like Albert or Clarity Money. Sell the old pieces you don’t need. Pull out cash and place it in envelopes or use automated savings apps to stay on track when you’re ready to purchase.

Having a black blouse, blazer, slacks, and pumps—for example—would be a great place to start, along with a white, cream, and blue blouse.

Go for basic, neutral pieces.

Most people coordinate their closet around one of two colors: black or navy. Choose one to be the foundation for your closet, and purchase essential staple pieces of that color and some matching neutrals that can be worn with different outfits.

3. Focus on Timeless Attire

Instead of opting for professional trends like high waisted trousers, block sandals, chunky jewelry, or vibrant patterns, choose timeless pieces that will continue to remain in style. Though there’s a time and place to purchase the latest trends, focus on creating a capsule wardrobe.

4. Add Accents

Accents offer a great chance to add bold and bright pieces to freshen up your look. Choose pieces that reflect your personality. With any basic outfit, try adding a pair of shoes that pop, or a statement necklace to add to your appearance.

Try a bright colored blouse with a black blazer. Though accents shouldn’t make up the bulk of your wardrobe, they should be sprinkled in.

5. Don’t Be Afraid of Thrift Stores

Thrift stores may have a bad reputation, but some of the best pieces in your closet may be found there. Use thrift stores as your chance to look for those classic pieces to invest in as they’ll likely save you a fortune from looking in department stores.

Find clothing you feel confident in and take great care of them.

Invest in pieces you love.

Don’t beat yourself up for splurging on one or two pieces that you absolutely adore. Find clothing you feel confident in and take great care of them.

This article is republished with permission from Chloe Anagnos' personal blog.