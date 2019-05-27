Senator Josh Hawley is becoming a first-class demagogue

President Trump nominated attorney Michael Bogren for a position as a federal district court judge. As an attorney in private practice, Bogren represented the City of East Lansing in litigation against Country Mill Farms. The city excluded Country Mill from its farmers' market because its owner publicly announced that he would not host a same-sex wedding on his farm, and the city therefore deemed Country Mill to be out of compliance with its public accommodations antidiscrimination statute, which prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation. Country Mill sued, arguing that East Lansing was violating the religious freedom of the company and its owner.

As VC readers know, I have no sympathy for the ever-expanding scope of public accommodations law, and I generally believe that in disputes like this the government should err on the side of religious freedom. Indeed, I wrote a whole book arguing that civil liberties should be protected against the ever-growing antidiscrimination legal edifice.

Nevertheless, precedent generally favored the city (and indeed it won a motion to dismiss), and Bogren's brief in support of East Lansing's motion to dismiss makes an unremarkable argument: if the government is required to refuse to enforce antidiscrimination laws based on what many see as mainstream, sincere and relatively benign religious beliefs, the government will also have to accommodate discriminatory actions based on sincere religious belief that almost everyone recognizes as noxious, such as the beliefs of the Nation of Islam and the KKK.

Two things should be obvious here. First, that Bogren was acting as an attorney making the best legal argument he can on behalf of his client, which doesn't necessarily represent his personal beliefs. Bogren may very well think that East Lansing should lay off Country Mill Farms and similarly-situated business, and it's unreasonable to think that an attorney always agrees with the position he asserts on behalf of his client. It's not proper to publicly ask an attorney to state that he personally disagrees with an argument made in court on behalf of a client, especially, as in this case, when the litigation is ongoing. Second, the argument Bogren made is the standard legal argument anyone would make in his position, and does not reflect any demonstrated hostility to Country Mill Farms' owners' religious beliefs.

I assume that as an attorney and former law professor, all this was obvious to Senator Hawley as well. Nevertheless, at Bogren's confirmation hearing, Hawley chose to demagogue the issue, accusing Bogren of comparing traditional Catholic beliefs to those of the KKK, and more generally of exhibiting hostility toward Catholicism. There's no excuse for (a) misrepresenting Bogren's arguments; and (b) treating arguments made on behalf of a client in a brief as if they represent the attorney's personal opinion.

You can watch a video of Hawley's appalling performance here, and I've reprinted Bogren's argument on behalf of East Lansing below as well. This is not the first time Hawley has demagogued a judicial nomination, and the trend doesn't bode well.

The argument from Bogren's brief: