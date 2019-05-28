Brickbat: Make America [Redacted] Again

When a North Carolina teenager opened his yearbook, he found a photo taken of a friend and him during Littlestown High School's spirit week had made the book. But someone had blurred out the pro-Trump logo on their hats. Jeremy Gebhart says he thinks his First Amendment rights have been violated. In a statement to a local TV station, school district officials said, "The mistake was not noticed during the editorial preview process prior to print. We apologize on behalf of the yearbook club. It is not the policy or practice of the district to improperly censor speech." No word on who made the "mistake" or if they will receive any punishment.