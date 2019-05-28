Episode 545 Scott Adams: 2020 Election Prediction Update, Can Biden Really Beat Trump?



Content:

Devin Nunes retweeted my guides for identifying FAKE NEWS

Drone “bullet”, hovers and waits for its target…then kills it

Are Prediction models for 2020 election results, better than 2016s?

The impact: Social media’s “thumb on scale” algorithms

People who CAN be persuaded…in key states, decide who’s President

VOX’s ridiculous claim about FOX News, impact on CNN, MSNBC

YouTube supposedly blocking people from playing a certain video

John Lewis says he cried… …when President Trump said something…that he didn’t say

Joe Biden’s campaign strategy of invisibility, noticed by others

President Trump UNDERSTANDS PEOPLE , at a level few others can Have you EVER felt safer about North Korea?

, at a level few others can Duncan Hunter’s support for Navy Seal photographing war carnage

Creativity from AI computer programs? Yes, it CAN be done

Prediction: Within 10 years, AI will be able to do every form of creativity

Prediction: Social media algorithms will determine 2020 election results… …unless something changes



