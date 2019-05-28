Episode 545 Scott Adams: 2020 Election Prediction Update, Can Biden Really Beat Trump?

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:
Content:
- Devin Nunes retweeted my guides for identifying FAKE NEWS
- Drone “bullet”, hovers and waits for its target…then kills it
- Are Prediction models for 2020 election results, better than 2016s?
- The impact: Social media’s “thumb on scale” algorithms
- People who CAN be persuaded…in key states, decide who’s President
- VOX’s ridiculous claim about FOX News, impact on CNN, MSNBC
- YouTube supposedly blocking people from playing a certain video
- John Lewis says he cried…
- …when President Trump said something…that he didn’t say
- Joe Biden’s campaign strategy of invisibility, noticed by others
- President Trump UNDERSTANDS PEOPLE, at a level few others can
- Have you EVER felt safer about North Korea?
- Duncan Hunter’s support for Navy Seal photographing war carnage
- Creativity from AI computer programs? Yes, it CAN be done
- Prediction:
- Within 10 years, AI will be able to do every form of creativity
- Prediction:
- Social media algorithms will determine 2020 election results…
- …unless something changes
