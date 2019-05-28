If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Content:

President Trump clarifies previous remarks about Sleepy Joe Biden Being a Low IQ Idiot.

The post Episode 546 Scott Adams: BREAKING! President Trump Clarifies His Remarks About Sleepy Joe Biden Being a Low IQ Idiot appeared first on Dilbert Blog.