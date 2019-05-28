Nope, China Still Isn’t Paying Those Tariffs!

Yesterday, President Donald Trump warned that tariffs on Chinese imports may still go up "very substantially" while continuing to insist that China is paying the tariffs. That's…not accurate, as Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, Peter Suderman, and special guest star Eric Boehm discuss in today's podcast. We also check in with Congress' lonely libertarian Rep. Justin Amash (R–Mich.), who is positioning himself as the not-so-loyal Republican opposition. We ask whether anyone can even trust their eyes anymore as the president calls off infrastructure week in a fit of pique over a standoff with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D–Calif.) and tweets a doctored video. And we wonder what the E.U. election results mean for the future of populist authoritarianism.

Trump Says China Is Paying for His $16 Billion Tariff Bailout to Farmers. That's Simply Not True by Eric Boehm

House Freedom Caucus Too Busy Scolding Justin Amash To Care About Today's Bipartisan Budget Apocalypse by Matt Welch

Chernobyl on HBO

Exhalation, short stories by Ted Chiang

Fleabag on Amazon Prime

The Group by Mary McCarthy

Subscribe, rate, and review our podcast at iTunes.

Audio production by Ian Keyser.