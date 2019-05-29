If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

Content:

Start your day feeling good…your whole day just seems to go great

Middle East is better situated for peace possibilities then ever before

President Trump and Chairman Kim having fun at Joe Biden’s expense

The Netflix of online education, a free market system for classes

Online education CAN become good enough to replace regular classes

Anti-Abortion states and the financial impact

Candace Owens is making something obvious to African-Americans

What to do about social media determining who wins in 2020

WaPo has conflated crime and black people…that’s just wrong

The post Episode 547 Scott Adams: How to Win on Social Media for 2020 appeared first on Dilbert Blog.