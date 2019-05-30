Episode 548 Scott Adams: Mueller, Impeachment, Trump, and my Amazing Prediction

May 30, 2019
No Comments

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link: 

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time. 

 

Content: 

  • USS McCain did NOT cover its name when the President visited
  • Rep. Steve keeps saying some cultures are better than others
  • WHY did Mueller use language that enflamed anti-Trump bias?
  • How WEAK were the “10 incidents” in the Mueller report?
  • Mueller report says it “APPEARS” Russia interfered with election?
  • Both parties agree…impeachment process re-elects Trump
    • So why are Dems all calling for impeachment?
  • Joe Biden, the sacrificial candidate
  • UK’s May stepping down, was she aware of coup against Trump?

The post Episode 548 Scott Adams: Mueller, Impeachment, Trump, and my Amazing Prediction appeared first on Dilbert Blog.

Tags: