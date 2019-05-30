Episode 548 Scott Adams: Mueller, Impeachment, Trump, and my Amazing Prediction

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:
Content:
- USS McCain did NOT cover its name when the President visited
- Rep. Steve keeps saying some cultures are better than others
- WHY did Mueller use language that enflamed anti-Trump bias?
- How WEAK were the “10 incidents” in the Mueller report?
- Mueller report says it “APPEARS” Russia interfered with election?
- Both parties agree…impeachment process re-elects Trump
- So why are Dems all calling for impeachment?
- Joe Biden, the sacrificial candidate
- UK’s May stepping down, was she aware of coup against Trump?
