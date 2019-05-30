“Free Speech Rules,” My New YouTube Video Series—Episode 4 (Who Owns Your Life Story?) Now Out

Thanks to a generous grant from the Stanton Foundation, and to the video production work of Meredith Bragg and Austin Bragg at Reason.tv, I'm putting together a series of short, graphical YouTube videos—10 episodes to start with—explaining free speech law. Our first three videos were "7 Things You Should Know About Free Speech in Schools," "The Three Rules of Hate Speech and the First Amendment," and "Fake News and the First Amendment." Our fourth, just released, is "Who Owns Your Life Story?"

We'd love it if you

Watched this. Shared this widely. Suggested people or organizations whom we might be willing to help spread it far and wide (obviously, the more detail on the potential contacts, the better). Gave us feedback on the style of the presentation, since we're always willing to change the style as we learn more.

Please post your suggestions in the comments, or e-mail me at volokh at law.ucla.edu.

Future videos in the series will likely include most of the following, plus maybe some others: