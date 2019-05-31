2020 Presidential Candidate Blowout!

Election season is heating up, which means Republicans and Democrats are ready to sell you the candidate of your dreams. Whether it's government intrusion into your private life or government intrusion into your economic life, they've got you covered.
Written by Austin Bragg. Starring Andrew Heaton and Bragg. Video produced by Bragg.
Happy Happy Game Show Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Photo credit: Richard B. Levine/Newscom
Subscribe to our podcast at Apple Podcasts.