21 Questions About Sodium Bicarbonate

Sodium bicarbonate is a natural compound found throughout nature—in the ocean, in the soil, in our foods, and in our bodies. Baking soda is a neutralizer of many other compounds, which makes it extremely helpful as a medicine in this age of toxicity that we are all presently passing through. Its backbone characteristic is to maintain balance of carbon dioxide, bicarbonate and pH. Sodium bicarbonate is a chemical compound with the formula NaHCO3. CO2 levels in the blood, which is increased by intake of sodium bicarbonate, is one vital key to oxygen delivery to the cells. So something as simple as baking soda can often give almost instant relief for a wide range of medical situations.

2. How can I administer Sodium Bicarbonate?

Sodium Bicarbonate is one of the most flexible medicinals in terms of methods and modes of administration. It can be injected in emergency room situations, taken orally, nebulized, used transdermally as a lotion or paste, put in enemas and in larger quantities in therapeutic baths. (preferably with magnesium)

3. Who should take sodium bicarbonate? and why it is good for health ?

Everybody. Sodium bicarbonate is a universal medicine that is nutritional as well as safe and is of help no matter what syndrome we are facing. As we age our bodies produce less thus we need to supplement more to balance bicarbonate deficiencies.

4. What is the difference of sodium bicarbonate and baking soda ?

No difference. Sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) is probably one of the most useful substances in the world.

5. Where can I find Sodium Bicarbonate?

Sodium bicarbonate is available and sold in every supermarket and pharmacy in the world;

6. What are the side effects of sodium bicarbonate ?

Sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) is generally well tolerated. However, high doses may cause headache, nausea or irritability. If any of these effects continue or become bothersome, inform your doctor. Notify your doctor if you develop: muscle weakness, slow reflexes and confusion, swelling of the feet or ankles, black tar-like stools, coffee-ground vomit. If you notice other effects not listed above, contact your doctor or pharmacist.

Adverse reactions to the administration of sodium bicarbonate can include metabolic alkalosis, edema due to sodium overload, congestive heart failure, hyperosmolar syndrome, hypervolemic hypernatremia, and hypertension due to increased sodium.

7. What is the best type of sodium bicarbonate ?

Bob’s Red Mill, Arm and Hammers (both aluminum free), and good combination formulas like pH Adjust, which includes potassium bicarbonate and magnesium.

8. Can I take it every day in order to maintain my health ?

Do not use the maximum dosage for more than 2 weeks. Other Information: Each 1/2 teaspoon contains 616 mg sodium. Many ask what a maintenance dosage would be or a cancer prevention dosage. Again, this would vary widely but one teaspoon split into two doses could be a standard but one still has to measure one’s pH for guidance.

Long term use of sodium bicarbonate is not recommended or necessary in every case and you must understand the warnings about doing this. All of this information is included in the book Sodium Bicarbonate and in Treatment Essentials.

A break from using sodium bicarbonate should also be taken every 2 weeks and the necessary lifestyle and dietary changes should be made to remain more alkaline without needing so much bicarbonate.

9. What is the recommended dose ?

The best guidance for dosages for sodium bicarbonate is provided by one’s own urinary and salivary pH, which one takes in the morning or several times during the day when doing a heavy course of dosages for cancer or other serious diseases.

The recommendation is 1/4 to ½ teaspoon per 8 oz. glass with lemon (to balance the sodium with potassium) and no more than 1 1/2 to 2 teaspoons per 24 hour period.

Please observe the maximum doses of 7 half teaspoons/day if under age 60 and of 3 half tsp/day if over age 60.

Sodium bicarbonate should be taken 1-2 hours before or after a meal so as not to interfere with the hydrochloric acid needed for digestion. Sodium bicarbonate will temporarily neutralize hydrochloric acid. So if you are taking it for general maintenance take it early am or before bedtime. This should not affect the mealtime production of hydrochloric acid.

10. How can I measure my pH and what is the pH good for health?

Buy some simple and inexpensive pH strips and see for yourself how acid you are and start practicing pH medicine, or what could be called bicarbonate medicine. Bring yourself back up to a healthy pH using sodium bicarbonate and magnesium chloride and see how much better you feel.

The first step with regards to pH medicine and using baking soda is to find out for sure if your body is acidic or not. If your body is acidic then follow the guidelines for restoring as near to 7.4 PH as you can.

11. Why caffeine drinks are related to the pH ? how it affects my body ?

Coffee tends to push people into acid conditions. It also tends to dehydrate the body.

12. What are the other sources of sodium bicarbonate?

Sodium and Potassium Bicarbonates

pH Adjust

Magnesium Bicarbonate

13. Why there is a relationship between kidney diseases and sodium bicarbonate?

The kidneys alone produce about two hundred and fifty grams (about half a pound) of bicarbonate per day in an attempt to neutralize acid in the body.

The kidneys monitor and control the acidity or “acid-base” (pH) balance of the blood. If the blood is too acidic, the kidney makes bicarbonate to restore the blood’s pH balance. If the blood is too alkaline, then the kidney excretes bicarbonate into the urine to restore the balance. Acid-base balance is the net result of two processes, first, the removal of bicarbonate subsequent to hydrogen ion production from the metabolism of dietary constituents; second, the synthesis of “new” bicarbonate by the kidney.

Sodium bicarbonate in research studies have shown that 650 mg. bicarbonate 2-3x/day prevented or reversed need for dialysis in people who have trouble excreting acids. 650 is equal to about 1/8 tsp of baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) in a glass of water.

14. Is bicarbonate a good cancer treatment? Why?

The principal lesson to learn for anyone facing cancer is that there are hundreds of ways to kill cancer cells and get the body back in balance. What all cancer patients need to understand is that nothing will heal or actually cure cancer until we address and treat the underlying cause of the cancer.

Ten years ago, I wrote Sodium Bicarbonate – Rich Man’s Poor Man’s Treatment For Cancer. Since then, many researchers have sustained the assertion that it would be deplorable to leave this most basic substance out of anyone’s cancer treatment, even if one is using toxic chemotherapy and radiation. Said another way, bicarbonates should be used in EVERY cancer protocol.

I am not suggesting that anyone should follow Dr. Tullio Simoncini’s bicarbonate treatments administered intravenously. There is little flexibility in the blood for pH changes. Simoncini got into serious trouble for over alkalizing the blood of a patient, a condition that easily ends in death. Using oral and transdermal administration is preferable not only because of safety issues but also because one can get bicarbonate to all the cells in the body, which is impossible if one adds bicarbonate directly into the blood.

Ten years later we have more reason than ever to focus on bicarbonate therapy for cancer. A new Ludwig Cancer Research study said, “If you want to clean cancer’s clock—that is, defeat it decisively—you may want to really clean it—that is, restore it to proper working order. Only cancer cells that remain active, in sympathy with the tick-tock of their internal circadian mechanisms, remain susceptible to cancer therapies. So, how might these circadian mechanisms be kept in motion? Sodium bicarbonate now promises to awaken cancer cells that have gone to sleep deep inside tumors, where oxygen deprivation and acidic conditions go hand in hand. By buffering against acidification sodium bicarbonate rescues circadian oscillation.”

15. Should I mix it with water? Maple Syrup? Black Molasses?

Though I have published about the folk formula using maple syrup I do not recommend that. I recommend either black strap molasses (because you don’t have to cook it and because of its rich mineral status) or just with mineral or distilled water. Most cancer patients will want to cut sugar from the diets to starve cancer of glucose but in some people, especially those dying from starvation, it might help last ditch efforts to save people’s lives.

16. Can sodium bicarbonate be used during my pregnancy?

This medication should be used only if clearly needed during pregnancy. Small amounts of sodium bicarbonate have been found to be present in breast milk. A little carbonation in all of one’s water is healthy and the same applies to pregnant women.

17. How do I give sodium bicarbonate to babies? How much?

Do not administer to children under age 5 without careful consideration and low dosages appropriate to each child.

18. How do you know if your body is low in bicarbonates?

Bicarbonate deficiency is the most unrecognized medical condition on earth even though it is extraordinarily common. Problems from acid pH levels (relative deficiency in bicarbonate ions) take a large toll from human physiology and the more acid a person gets, the larger the problem for cell physiology. Every biochemical reaction is pH sensitive with enzymes being especially sensitive. Our diet plays an important role in maintaining appropriate pH levels in the body.

19. Will taking bicarbonate in water help all types of pain?

Sodium Bicarbonate has attractive and potent analgesic qualities. Many people have found bicarbonate to be significant to relieve unrelenting headaches as well as pain relief due to physical injury. Within minutes headaches begin to subside and are often completely gone within 30-60 minutes.

Sodium bicarbonate can be used orally in doses of 1/2 tsp in 4 oz of water every two hours for pain relief as well as gastrointestinal upset, not to exceed 7 doses per day. That’s basically the receipt on every box of Arm and Hammers sold in every supermarket in the country.

20. How to use sodium bicarbonate for treating asthma?

The bronchial secretions during attack of bronchial asthma are acidic and the acidity imparts stickiness to the secretions. Sodium bicarbonate is an excellent choice for nebulization offering it’s powerful and instant pH changing effects. Dr. Tullio Simoncini recommends aerosol use of bicarbonate for lung and bronchial adenocarcinoma.

21. What is the Lemon Bicarbonate formula?

This simple formula will normalize many biological parameters, pH, ORP, phosphates, bicarbonates and antioxidants of vitamin C. It’s potential miracle water. One whole lemon freshly squeezed. Keep adding baking soda slowly bit by bit until the fizz stops. Then you will add water to one half glass. This is often taken twice a day. To be taken once in the morning and once before bedtime on an empty stomach. Lime can be substituted. Basically, this lemon/lime juice idea is also good for people who fear some sodium retention issues. Since the lemon is already high in potassium, adding the sodium to neutralize the acid along the way will also create a sodium potassium balance.

22. Will the sodium in sodium bicarbonate affect my blood pressure?

The Journal of Nutrition study found that the drinking of the sodium-rich mineral water did not lead to any increase in blood pressure. That said anyone will high blood pressure should constantly monitor when adding sodium bicarbonate.

