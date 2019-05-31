CIA Secrets of the Deep State

Peter Dale Scott is a former Canadian diplomat and English Professor at the University of California at Berkeley. A poet, writer, and researcher, his books include The War Conspiracy (1972), The Assassinations: Dallas and Beyond (in collaboration, 1976), Crime and Cover-Up: The CIA, the Mafia, and the Dallas-Watergate Connection (1977), The Iran-Contra Connection (in collaboration, 1987), Cocaine Politics: Drugs, Armies, and the CIA in Central America (in collaboration, 1991, 1998), Deep Politics and the Death of JFK (1993, 1996), Deep Politics Two (1994, 1995, 2006), Drugs, Oil and War (2003), The Road to 9/11 (2007) The War Conspiracy: JFK, 9/11, and Deep Politics of War (2008), Oswald, Mexico, and Deep Politics: Revelations from CIA Records on the Assassination (2013), American War Machine:Deep Politics, the CIA Global Drug Connection, and the Road to Afghanistan (2014), The American Deep State: Big Money, Big Oil, and the Struggle for U.S. Democracy (2017, and Dallas ’63: The First Deep State Revolt Against the White House (2018).
