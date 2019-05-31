Stop Pretending Democratic Voters Are Victims

There is a major difference in how our two national parties view each other’s voters. For Democrats, Republicans live in flyover country, which is inhabited by deplorables—racists, homophobes, and misogynists who would like to have women deal with their “reproductive health” in some back alley.

But the GOP view of their electoral opposition may be even weirder. Talk to any Republican and they’ll tell you that Democratic voters are mostly victims—children, really—abused and led around by the demagogic, bigoted, pied piper leadership of the Democratic Party. It is thus incumbent on Republican journalists and politicians to come to the rescue of Jews, blacks, and other minorities who have been deceived by the Democrats for too long.

Among their many supposed sins, the Democrats are accused of hiding their 19th-century racist past, not doing enough to back Benjamin Netanyahu and the Likud coalition in Israel, refusing to spend money on charter schools that help racial minorities in cities that are run by Democrats, and, most recently, ignoring the racial insensitivity of Democratic officials in Virginia who once wore blackface.

Republicans also never tire of telling us how Democrats hurt women by misconstruing the feminist movement, which they understand better than the Left. Moreover, Democratic mayors in New York, Chicago, Baltimore, and so on have been guilty of “using” black voters but then doing nothing for them. On Fox News and in Republican newspapers, we see garbage and drug needles piling up in Democratic-run cities. The residents of these places are never seen as complicit in these problems but are depicted as the pitiful victims of the Democrats they vote for.

Perhaps it’s time to see the relationship of Democratic voters to their party in an entirely different light. We should take into account friend-enemy relations, a reality that the Democratic leadership understands all too well. Millions of people vote on the basis of what they dislike and fear, and most of them are found on the Democratic side. No matter how many movies Dinesh D’Souza produces depicting Democrats as the party of slaveowners, most black voters are not about to change their voting habits on this basis. Instead black leaders denounce Republicans as tightwads who are insensitive to the financial demands they make on behalf of their communities. Republicans are also the party of white evangelicals, whom blacks may associate with past discrimination. No one is saying these stereotypes are fair. But they exist as a critical variable, which is not likely to go away, even if black neighborhoods are piled high with trash and full of crime under Democratic leadership.

