Episode 552 Scott Adams: The Trump Impeachment HOAX, Bitcoin

- The HOAX portion of impeachment talk
- Viewers noting they somehow unknowingly, unfollowed me
- Guideline for blocking trolls
- President Trump mentions the border cartels
- Mexico does NOT control their borders…Criminal cartels do
- President Trump is half-way to that truth
- Will US military invade Mexico to take out the cartels? Why not?
- Are YouTube view counts intentionally manipulated for some reason?
- If so, what’s the impact and advantage of the manipulation?
- Bitcoin goes UP when the stock market appears to be in trouble
- Is it a self-reenforcing phenomena?
- Andrew Yang tweets that up to 1/2 political preferences are GENETIC
- Facts do NOT change opinions, we do NOT live in a rational world
