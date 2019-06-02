If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

Content:

The HOAX portion of impeachment talk

Viewers noting they somehow unknowingly, unfollowed me

Guideline for blocking trolls

President Trump mentions the border cartels

Mexico does NOT control their borders…Criminal cartels do President Trump is half-way to that truth

Will US military invade Mexico to take out the cartels? Why not?

Are YouTube view counts intentionally manipulated for some reason? If so, what’s the impact and advantage of the manipulation?

Bitcoin goes UP when the stock market appears to be in trouble Is it a self-reenforcing phenomena?

Andrew Yang tweets that up to 1/2 political preferences are GENETIC

Andrew Yang tweets that up to 1/2 political preferences are GENETIC Facts do NOT change opinions, we do NOT live in a rational world

The post Episode 552 Scott Adams: The Trump Impeachment HOAX, Bitcoin appeared first on Dilbert Blog.