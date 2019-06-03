Episode 553 Scott Adams: Why President Trump Will Win 2020 in HUGE Landslide

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

Odd thing happened, is it evidence of shadowbanning? Anthony Scaramucci is following me on Periscope…again

Woman running for President…is an candidate ADVANTAGE

African-American running for President…is a candidate ADVANTAGE

Philippine President Duterte says he “used to be a little bit gay”

Fake news filter success: Too On the Nose, NK negotiator still alive

Tim Poole setting up a fact checking rating system for journalists

President Trump complains about CNN being only US news in UK CNN is hurting the US and our foreign policy…INTENTIONALLY?

AOC retweets a Medicare-For-All chat by Rep. Pramila Jayapal

Amazon home kit for $20K Prediction: In next 20 years, kit homes will be very big deal

My car…understands me, loves me…is merging with me

Predictions and Thoughts: The world 80 years from now

Prediction: 80 years from now, everything will be better than today

