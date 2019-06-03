Episode 553 Scott Adams: Why President Trump Will Win 2020 in HUGE Landslide

June 3, 2019
No Comments

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link: 

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

Content: 

  • Odd thing happened, is it evidence of shadowbanning?
    • Anthony Scaramucci is following me on Periscope…again
  • Woman running for President…is an candidate ADVANTAGE
  • African-American running for President…is a candidate ADVANTAGE
  • Philippine President Duterte says he “used to be a little bit gay”
  • Fake news filter success: Too On the Nose, NK negotiator still alive
  • Tim Poole setting up a fact checking rating system for journalists  
  • President Trump complains about CNN being only US news in UK
    • CNN is hurting the US and our foreign policy…INTENTIONALLY?
  • AOC retweets a Medicare-For-All chat by Rep. Pramila Jayapal
  • Amazon home kit for $20K
    • Prediction: In next 20 years, kit homes will be very big deal
  • My car…understands me, loves me…is merging with me
  • Predictions and Thoughts: The world 80 years from now
  • Prediction: 80 years from now, everything will be better than today

The post Episode 553 Scott Adams: Why President Trump Will Win 2020 in HUGE Landslide appeared first on Dilbert Blog.

Tags: