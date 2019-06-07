Episode 557 Scott Adams: Demise of VOX and the Daily Beast, Nervous Nancy, Floppy Joe, Shadowbanning

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

My Apology: Joe Concha did NOT promote the “fine people” HOAX Apologies to Joe Concha for the mistake

promote the “fine people” HOAX Carlos Maza is now the brand and face of VOX

is now the brand and face of Prediction: Vox and Daily Beast will be out of business in a year

and will be out of business in a year Twitter should offer mass amnesty to those who have been banned

Shadowban.EU purportedly shows if a person has been stealth banned

My Twitter traffic has fallen off a cliff, @AJA_Cortes reports same

Michael Wolff…the poor man’s Avenatti

Gifting When tokens to help demonetized conservatives?

Russian military testing US and a near collision occurred…FAKE NEWS?

GND architect, Rhiana Gunn-Wright says expect 150 million deaths!!!

Mexican military at their border with Guatemala, POTUS tariffs work?

Comparing “Nervous Nancy” and “Floppy Joe”

