Episode 557 Scott Adams: Demise of VOX and the Daily Beast, Nervous Nancy, Floppy Joe, Shadowbanning

Content:
- My Apology: Joe Concha did NOT promote the “fine people” HOAX
- Apologies to Joe Concha for the mistake
- Carlos Maza is now the brand and face of VOX
- Prediction: Vox and Daily Beast will be out of business in a year
- Twitter should offer mass amnesty to those who have been banned
- Shadowban.EU purportedly shows if a person has been stealth banned
- My Twitter traffic has fallen off a cliff, @AJA_Cortes reports same
- Michael Wolff…the poor man’s Avenatti
- Gifting When tokens to help demonetized conservatives?
- Russian military testing US and a near collision occurred…FAKE NEWS?
- GND architect, Rhiana Gunn-Wright says expect 150 million deaths!!!
- Mexican military at their border with Guatemala, POTUS tariffs work?
- Comparing “Nervous Nancy” and “Floppy Joe”
