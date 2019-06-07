Episode 557 Scott Adams: Demise of VOX and the Daily Beast, Nervous Nancy, Floppy Joe, Shadowbanning

June 7, 2019
No Comments

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link: 

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time. 

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

Content: 

  • My Apology: Joe Concha did NOT promote the “fine people” HOAX
    • Apologies to Joe Concha for the mistake
  • Carlos Maza is now the brand and face of VOX
  • Prediction: Vox and Daily Beast will be out of business in a year
  • Twitter should offer mass amnesty to those who have been banned
  • Shadowban.EU purportedly shows if a person has been stealth banned
  • My Twitter traffic has fallen off a cliff, @AJA_Cortes reports same  
  • Michael Wolff…the poor man’s Avenatti
  • Gifting When tokens to help demonetized conservatives?
  • Russian military testing US and a near collision occurred…FAKE NEWS?
  • GND architect, Rhiana Gunn-Wright says expect 150 million deaths!!!
  • Mexican military at their border with Guatemala, POTUS tariffs work?
  • Comparing “Nervous Nancy” and “Floppy Joe

The post Episode 557 Scott Adams: Demise of VOX and the Daily Beast, Nervous Nancy, Floppy Joe, Shadowbanning appeared first on Dilbert Blog.

Tags: ,