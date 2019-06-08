Episode 558 Scott Adams: Celebrating My Birthday With You While Talking About all the Good News

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:
Content:
- Tariffs work!!! Hey China…ready to make a deal?
- President Trump’s personality and his second term as President
- How and why AI will be MORE creative than humans
- There are NO wars…in the Western Hemisphere
- 10,000 steps per day for health…not so scientific apparently
- News silo inefficiency creates income opportunities
- Slippery slope of deplatforming influential conservatives
- Social media company algorithms can produce political bias
- A gun violence control system based on AI and algorithms
