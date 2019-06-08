Episode 558 Scott Adams: Celebrating My Birthday With You While Talking About all the Good News

June 8, 2019
Content: 

  • Tariffs work!!! Hey China…ready to make a deal?
  • President Trump’s personality and his second term as President
  • How and why AI will be MORE creative than humans
  • There are NO wars…in the Western Hemisphere
  • 10,000 steps per day for health…not so scientific apparently
  • News silo inefficiency creates income opportunities
  • Slippery slope of deplatforming influential conservatives
  • Social media company algorithms can produce political bias
  • A gun violence control system based on AI and algorithms

