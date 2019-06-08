Episode 558 Scott Adams: Celebrating My Birthday With You While Talking About all the Good News

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

Content:

Tariffs work!!! Hey China…ready to make a deal?

President Trump’s personality and his second term as President

How and why AI will be MORE creative than humans

There are NO wars…in the Western Hemisphere

10,000 steps per day for health…not so scientific apparently

News silo inefficiency creates income opportunities

Slippery slope of deplatforming influential conservatives

Social media company algorithms can produce political bias

A gun violence control system based on AI and algorithms

