Episode 559 Scott Adams: Google's Brainwashing Technology Successes, Andrew Yang on Women

June 9, 2019
  • How exactly does Biden have “the best chance of winning”?
  • NYT article confirms…YouTube can brainwash people at will
  • Is Google intentionally brainwashing people? Is it legal?
  • “Intellectual dark web” illegitimately conflated with bad people
  • The “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston and their Grand Marshal Milo
  • Andrew Yang’s “defer to women” statement about abortion
    • Why an abortion law MUST be respected for its process
  • Anonymous sources told NYT…some fake news

