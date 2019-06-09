If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:
Content:
- How exactly does Biden have “the best chance of winning”?
- NYT article confirms…YouTube can brainwash people at will
- Is Google intentionally brainwashing people? Is it legal?
- “Intellectual dark web” illegitimately conflated with bad people
- The “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston and their Grand Marshal Milo
- Andrew Yang’s “defer to women” statement about abortion
- Why an abortion law MUST be respected for its process
- Anonymous sources told NYT…some fake news
Episode 559 Scott Adams: Google's Brainwashing Technology Successes, Andrew Yang on Women