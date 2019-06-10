If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:
I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.
Content:
- Why does George Conway do what he does?
- Jim Acosta’s book is called “Enemy of the People”
- Oberlin college race HOAX…big award for victimized bakery
- Analyst’s climate change PREDICTIONS blocked…NOT FACTS
- Mexican tariffs story in the NYT and CNN, as they pay for the wall
- Ben Carson says we have a fixable housing emergency
- What regulations can we change or remove…to fix that?
- Bill Pulte has the answers, or can find them, enlist Bill to help?
- 180 Business leaders say it’s bad for their business to restrict abortions
- AOC has good aspirational stuff, LEARN from her technique
- AOC want’s to limit lobbyists…and Ted Cruz agrees
- AOC wants magic mushrooms medically studied
- AOC says why not get rid of birth control restrictions?
- AOC says she’s open to nuclear as part of a GND solution
- FYI…AOC won a future Democrat leaders event…and then ran for office
- Erik Finman, crypto-millionaire, notes WHEN Token is “underrated”
The post Episode 560 Scott Adams: Mexico Deal, Housing Emergency, Crazy George Conway, Magic Mushrooms appeared first on Dilbert Blog.