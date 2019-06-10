If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

Content:

Why does George Conway do what he does?

Jim Acosta’s book is called “Enemy of the People”

Oberlin college race HOAX…big award for victimized bakery

Analyst’s climate change PREDICTIONS blocked…NOT FACTS

Mexican tariffs story in the NYT and CNN, as they pay for the wall

Ben Carson says we have a fixable housing emergency What regulations can we change or remove…to fix that? Bill Pulte has the answers, or can find them, enlist Bill to help?

180 Business leaders say it’s bad for their business to restrict abortions

AOC has good aspirational stuff, LEARN from her technique AOC want’s to limit lobbyists…and Ted Cruz agrees AOC wants magic mushrooms medically studied AOC says why not get rid of birth control restrictions? AOC says she’s open to nuclear as part of a GND solution

from her technique FYI…AOC won a future Democrat leaders event…and then ran for office

Erik Finman, crypto-millionaire, notes WHEN Token is “underrated”

The post Episode 560 Scott Adams: Mexico Deal, Housing Emergency, Crazy George Conway, Magic Mushrooms appeared first on Dilbert Blog.