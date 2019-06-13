Brickbat: Missing in Action

U.S. Army veteran Everett Palmer Jr., 41, died in police custody at the York County, Pennsylvania, jail in April 2018, and his family says they still don't know what happened. The autopsy lists his cause of death as undetermined, but an initial report says he became agitated because of "methamphetamine toxicity" and hit his head against his cell door. However, his family says his booking report contains no indication he was under the influence and mentions no drug paraphernalia. They says they are also concerned that when his body was returned to them his throat, heart and brain were missing. The coroner says they were retained for further testing.