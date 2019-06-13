No Take-Backs, No Do-Overs, No Data Replevin

From Peruto v. ROC Nation, a federal district court case decided yesterday by Judge Gerald Austin McHugh (E.D. Pa.):

[1.] In common parlance, when someone regrets words spoken in haste, the speaker of such words often follows up by saying: "I take that back." This is a case that tries to give legal force to that expression, as Plaintiff here seeks to replevy the contents of a recorded interview to keep embarrassing statements he made from being included in a film documentary. Courts have been virtually unanimous in limiting the remedy of replevin to physically tangible property. Putting to one side the profound First Amendment implications of Plaintiff's proposed relief—in the nature of a prior restraint—I conclude on technical legal grounds that replevin is not an available remedy for a dispute of this nature….

This dispute arises out of an interview Plaintiff gave in May 2018 for a documentary series entitled #FreeMeek. Defendants Roc Nation, Amazon Alternative, IPC Television, Josh Miller, Patrick Reardon, Eli Holzman, and Janet Kim are all involved in the production of the documentary. The focus of the series is rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams, better known as Meek Mill. It intends to address, at least in part, Meek Mill's experience with the criminal justice system, including his interactions with Judge Genece Brinkley of the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas. Judge Brinkley has overseen Mill's criminal case for more than a decade and became the subject of some controversy when she re-imprisoned him for probation violations. Facing public criticism, Judge Brinkley retained Plaintiff A. Charles Peruto, Jr. as her counsel.

On May 30, 2018, Mr. Peruto sat for an interview related to the #FreeMeek documentary series, which is the source of this dispute. The interview concluded with Peruto explaining why he believes Meek Mill does not represent an example of the problems in the criminal justice system. When Peruto finished, the interviewer and one of his colleagues indicated that they had no further questions. Peruto then said, "Let me tell you something," at which point the camera turned off. The audio, however, continued recording as Peruto went on to say, "That was hard to do because defending this judge is now becoming—why doesn't she just grant this fucking thing?" A conversation ensued—caught on the still-operating lavalier microphone—in which Peruto said critical things about his client and her handling of the Meek Mill case.

The audio recording reflects that, despite his assertions to the contrary in both the Second Amended Replevin Complaint and the Second Amended Wiretap Complaint, Mr. Peruto never instructed anyone to go "off the record," nor did anyone present state that they had stopped the audio recording.

After Mr. Peruto was given the opportunity to hear the full recording as a part of this litigation, he alleged that it had been edited and did not accurately portray the interaction. Accordingly, I ordered the parties to agree upon an expert who could evaluate the authenticity of the recording. A team of two experts, Catalin Grigoras and Jeff Smith, has since confirmed that the recording is authentic. At oral argument, no party disputed its authenticity….

Mr. Peruto obviously did not intend for his disparaging statements to be shared widely, let alone become part of the #FreeMeek documentary series. Unfortunately for Mr. Peruto, his comments were leaked to the press along with portions of the recording….

[2.] Plaintiff brings a novel replevin claim seeking sole possession of the digital version of his oral communications…. Peruto's replevin claim does not seek possession of the equipment originally used to record him or the device on which the recording is stored, but rather possession of the data and files that contain the recordings of his voice…. Plaintiff [cannot establish] a viable claim for replevin by showing [as is required] that (1) the recording constituted a property interest subject to replevin, and (2) he had title and exclusive right to possess the property….