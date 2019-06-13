“Photoshop the Change You Want to See in the World”

From Ryan Mac (BuzzFeed):

Last week, men's lifestyle magazine GQ published this photo of Silicon Valley executives including LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman and Dropbox CEO Drew Houston from their pilgrimage to a small village in Italy to visit Brunello Cucinelli, a luxury designer famous for his $1,000 sweatpants. But if you think something looks a little off in this photo, you're right: A BuzzFeed News "investigation" reveals that two women CEOs, Lynn Jurich and Ruzwana Bashir, were photoshopped into what was originally a photo featuring 15 men.

Obviously not a big deal by itself, but a reminder not to believe everything we're shown, whether it's in GQ, on CBS, in a documentary, or shared by your Facebook friends.

Thanks to InstaPundit for the pointer.