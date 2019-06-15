Episode 566 Scott Adams: Who Will Win Democrat Debates, Odds of War With Iran, Foreign Influence

Content:

President Trump is schooling America on how to be smart Russian citizen offers you information, what’s your objective?

Iran should “trust their God” and allow their people internet access

MAJOR healthcare news…and it wasn’t reported by ANY network

Mexico can’t admit the cartels control their northern border area Mexico can’t do anything about the cartels

Comparing social media traffic across platforms…topic related censoring?

Democrat debates: Who is capable of breaking out as a star? Who will see their poll numbers drop after the debates

“Poortown” concept for cheap water, cheap energy, improved homes New standards to improve quality of life



