Content:

Someone convinced Kevin Williamson that brainwashing isn’t real Our opinions are mostly “assigned” to us, Kevin’s also TDS and politics are both examples of effective brainwashing

Guest: Tom Sauer, US Navy EOD Veteran and expert Tom’s thoughts on the Iranian tanker and the Limpet mines

Dr. Saphier and the HRA story…better WH communications needed

Joe Biden…A ”steady leader” for America

Does President Trump believe in UFOs?

“ Reparation H ” Kamala’s funny nickname Kamala believes in the “Fine People” HOAX and reparations

” Kamala’s funny nickname Candace and President Trump’s American flag burning position

position OJ Simpson wishing people “Happy Father’s Day”…is SO WRONG

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 567 Scott Adams: Limpet Mines, Flag Burning, Brainwashing, UFOs, Reparation H appeared first on Dilbert Blog.