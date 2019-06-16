Content:
- Someone convinced Kevin Williamson that brainwashing isn’t real
- Our opinions are mostly “assigned” to us, Kevin’s also
- TDS and politics are both examples of effective brainwashing
- Guest: Tom Sauer, US Navy EOD Veteran and expert
- Tom’s thoughts on the Iranian tanker and the Limpet mines
- Dr. Saphier and the HRA story…better WH communications needed
- Joe Biden…A ”steady leader” for America
- Does President Trump believe in UFOs?
- “Reparation H” Kamala’s funny nickname
- Kamala believes in the “Fine People” HOAX and reparations
- Candace and President Trump’s American flag burning position
- OJ Simpson wishing people “Happy Father’s Day”…is SO WRONG
If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:
I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.
The post Episode 567 Scott Adams: Limpet Mines, Flag Burning, Brainwashing, UFOs, Reparation H appeared first on Dilbert Blog.