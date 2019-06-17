Brickbat: Looking at the Evidence

When Jennifer Seavers had to take a drug test as part of a custody proceeding, she used the Alabama Department of Human Resources' local vendor. She says she was stunned when the test came back positive. Because of the test, a judge limited her access to her children. Seavers and her family started looking into it. She said the doctor who approved the test said he'd never seen her reports. Now, the Ozark Police have arrested the woman who ran the lab that did the tests, Brandy Murrah, on charges of forgery and officials are looking to see if the lab falsified other drug or paternity tests.