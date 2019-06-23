Content:

President Trump’s “problems” are invisible…why is that?

Human incentives and Democrats

Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren looking like the likely top two

Is a subtle change happening with Bill Maher?

AMA questions from viewers

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 575 Scott Adams: Invisible Problems With Trump, Immigration Reform, Cyber Attacks on Iran appeared first on Dilbert Blog.