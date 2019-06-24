Democrat presidential hopeful Robert Francis (call me Beto) O’Rourke has proposed a novel plan to help cover the health care of veterans of future wars. He calls it a “war tax.”

The plan, released Monday, would tax families who don’t have members in the military to pay for the healthcare of those who “serve” in future wars. According to CNN, under the plan, “households making less than $30,000 per year would pay $25; those making less than $40,000 would pay $57; those making less than $50,000 would pay $98; those making less than $75,000 would pay $164; those making less than $100,000 would pay $270; those making less than $200,000 would pay $485; and those making more than $200,000 would pay $1,000.

O’Rourke had proposed similar plans in 2016 and 2017 while he was a back-bencher do-nothing in Congress. They went nowhere.

You can read more about O’Rourke’s plan here.

A better plan would for politicians not to get us into unnecessary wars to begin with.

