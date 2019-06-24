Content:
- Senior Google Executive, Jen Gennai and Project Veritas
- Google is a Gatekeeper of our reality
- Should an algorithm ever be put on trial?
- The point where algorithms program themselves is almost here
- NBA will no longer call team owners…”owners”
- Bernie’s surprisingly strong plan to tax wall street for free everything
- It MIGHT actually work
- Top Saudi diplomat says the “age of war with Israel is over”
- Palestinians reject Jared Kushner peace plan
- They rejected $50 Billion…on principal? That’s just stupid
- Knitting site Ravelry, bans Trump discussions as white supremacy
- Joel Pollack’s article comparing JFK and President Trump
- Fixing Kamala’s biggest problem, her unconfident laugh and smile
- it’s subordinate, submissive, NOT Presidential
If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:
I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.
The post Episode 576 Scott Adams: Middle East Peace, Project Veritas, Trump = JFK, Advice for Kamala Harris appeared first on Dilbert Blog.