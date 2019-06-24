Content:

Senior Google Executive, Jen Gennai and Project Veritas Google is a Gatekeeper of our reality

Should an algorithm ever be put on trial? The point where algorithms program themselves is almost here

NBA will no longer call team owners…”owners”

Bernie’s surprisingly strong plan to tax wall street for free everything It MIGHT actually work

for free everything Top Saudi diplomat says the “ age of war with Israel is over ”

” Palestinians reject Jared Kushner peace plan They rejected $50 Billion…on principal? That’s just stupid

Knitting site Ravelry, bans Trump discussions as white supremacy

Joel Pollack’s article comparing JFK and President Trump

Fixing Kamala’s biggest problem, her unconfident laugh and smile it’s subordinate, submissive, NOT Presidential



If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 576 Scott Adams: Middle East Peace, Project Veritas, Trump = JFK, Advice for Kamala Harris appeared first on Dilbert Blog.