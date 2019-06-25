2019 Toyota 86

Many people buy Toyotas because they are Toyotas – which have a reputation for being durable, reliable cars that are known to depreciate less fast than other cars.

But how about a Subaru with a Toyota badge?

Does the mojo transfer?

What It Is

The “Toyota” 86 sport coupe is the only Toyota made by another car company – with another car company’s engine under its hood.

But a Toyota badge on its hood.

It’s functionally identical – and nearly cosmetically identical – to the Subaru BRZ.

Both are similar to the Mazda Miata – their primary rival – in terms of being affordably priced rear-drive sports cars. But the “twins” have back seats – which the Miata doesn’t – aren’t convertibles (the Miata is) are powered by low-mounted/horizontally opposed “boxer” engines (Porsches are the only other cars that have these) and have large trunks for small, purpose-built sports cars – unlike the Miata, which doesn’t have one of those, either.

As to why Toyota is selling Subarus . . .

At first, it wasn’t.

Scion – Toyota’s small car brand, sold it – as the Scion FR-S. But Toyota cancelled Scion – leaving the FR-S (which was the one “Scion” that sold well) without a place to be sold. Which is why it is now sold under the Toyota label as the 86.

But it’s still a Subaru in all but name. And price.

Which is slightly higher than the same car sold under the Subaru label.

You can buy the BRZ for $25,795 to start vs. $26,655 for the lowest-priced version of the same thing wearing a Toyota badge.

A top-trim BRZ Gray Series stickers for $30,140 – vs. $32,420 for the equivalent “Toyota” 86 TRD.

Toyota’s rep doesn’t come free.

