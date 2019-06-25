Episode 577 Scott Adams: Thorium Reactors Saving the World, Border Funding, Healthcare Transparency, Iran

Content:

Healthcare cost transparency EO (cost reduction) by President Trump

Whomever is willing to torture border children the longest…wins! Solutions to REDUCE or ELIMINATE kids being tortured

CNN does multiple interviews of newest nutty accuser

Iran spokesman says “White House is afflicted by mental retardation”

President Trump asks…why are WE paying to protect others countries?

Guest: Kirk Sorensen, Nuclear and aerospace expert Startup company, developing a thorium reactor BENEFITS of a thorium reactor versus uranium Follow Kirk: @KirkSorensen

Project Veritas has confirmed Google CAN affect things…if they want In the long-run, algorithms WILL evolve to contain political bias

The problem with Bernie’s“free education” plan

Elizabeth Warren’s “gay reparations” plan based on prior tax policies

