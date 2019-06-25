Fired Harvard Dean Ronald Sullivan: ‘Unchecked Emotion Has Replaced Thoughtful Reasoning on Campus’

Harvard University law professor Ronald Sullivan lost his position as faculty dean of Winthrop House after student-activists complained that his decision to represent Harvey Weinstein made campus an unsafe place for women. It did not matter to them that Sullivan had previously represented scores of controversial clients—including accused murderers and terrorists—and worked tirelessly to advocate for criminal justice reform.

Now Sullivan has penned an op-ed for The New York Times that criticizes the students for letting their feelings override reason, and the administration for bowing to their demands. He writes:

I am willing to believe that some students felt unsafe. But feelings alone should not drive university policy. Administrators must help students distinguish between feelings that have a rational basis and those that do not. In my case, Harvard missed an opportunity to help students do that.