Brickbat: Respect Our Authority

Detroit cops suspected artist Sheefy McFly was vandalizing an aqueduct. He was actually painting a mural commissioned by a city program. He didn't have his work permit with him, but a city official showed up to tell the cops he was working on a city project. The police still arrested McFly, charging him with resisting arrest, obstruction of an officer and an outstanding traffic warrant. He spent 24 hours in jail before being released. Brad Dick, who oversees the city's mural program, says they always coordinate with local police precincts to make sure they are aware when work is going on but the cops who arrested McFly were not from any of the precincts in that area.