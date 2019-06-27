Content:
- Reviewing each Democrat candidate’s performance last night
- The speaking Spanish thing…good strategy?
- Dale answers your questions on immigration
- The Child’s view of national policies
- Immigraton: Who gets to decide? Isn’t THAT the key question?
- Wayfair employee walkout over purchase of beds for kids
- Bank of America decides not to support detention center businesses
- Mueller “lost” a bunch of text messages between Strozk and Page?
- Will Biden mention nuclear as a climate change solution tonight?
- Reddit “quarantined” The_Donald, a HUGE Trump supporter area
- Social media ALREADY HAS the power to change election results
- Andrew Yang is the one to watch tonight, interesting, different solutions
If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:
I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.
The post Episode 579 Scott Adams: Who Won and Who Lost Democrat Debate, Dale on Immigration appeared first on Dilbert Blog.