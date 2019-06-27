Episode 579 Scott Adams: Who Won and Who Lost Democrat Debate, Dale on Immigration

Content:

Reviewing each Democrat candidate’s performance last night

The speaking Spanish thing…good strategy?

Dale answers your questions on immigration The Child’s view of national policies

Immigraton: Who gets to decide? Isn’t THAT the key question?

Wayfair employee walkout over purchase of beds for kids

employee walkout over purchase of beds for kids Bank of America decides not to support detention center businesses

decides not to support detention center businesses Mueller “lost” a bunch of text messages between Strozk and Page?

Will Biden mention nuclear as a climate change solution tonight?

Reddit “quarantined” The_Donald, a HUGE Trump supporter area

Social media ALREADY HAS the power to change election results

Andrew Yang is the one to watch tonight, interesting, different solutions

