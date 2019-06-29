Episode 581 Scott Adams: Jimmy Carter, Sleepy Joe, North Korea, Russia

Content:
- President Carter and Joe Biden
- Democrats have become “The HOAX Party”
- Bill Pulte offering money to people on Twitter
- President Trump tweets to Chairman Kim about DMZ get together
- ALL future Presidents…will be compared to President Trump
- President Trump’s brand: He can talk to anyone
- President Trump is friendly with other world leaders…and tough
- Trade with other countries…is leverage. More trade, more leverage
- Solid, top-shelf persuasion
- I’ll be in the neighborhood, like to say hi and shake your hand
- Andrew Yang is VERY likable, tweeted about the simulation
- Suggestion: a NEW approach to dealing with illegal immigration
