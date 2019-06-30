Content:

1st American President to step into North Korea, President Trump!

New Press Secretary, Stephanie Grisham…is a keeper

Are we entering a “Golden Age” or a “Golden Era”?

Portland independent reporter Andy Ngo ATTACKED by Antifa Event with guaranteed violence…masks allowed by police?

Why tolerate domestic terrorists marching in the street with masks? Portland is a “Ngo Go Zone”

Lindsey Graham compliments Kamala Harris

Should Khashoggi murder prevent middle east peace?

Comparing Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 582 Scott Adams: North Korea, Portland and Other Places I’d Never Visit appeared first on Dilbert Blog.