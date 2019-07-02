Brickbat: Cat House

A Murray, Utah, animal control officer cited Kate Anderson for "animal at large" and "not having a license attached," both misdemeanors, because Anderson's cat was lying on her front yard. Anderson says someone took a photo of the cat resting and reported her to cops. A city ordinance defines an animal as at large even if it is in the owner's yard unless it is on a leash or physically confined to the property. When contacted by local media, the city attorney said that though it was illegal for the cat to be on the front lawn, the city will drop the charges.