Content:

Comparing President Trump’s style to President Obama’s style

AOC’s strong visual persuasion talent

YouTube is routinely demonetizing my videos…why?

Selective edit creates OPPOSITE opinion of what full video shows? Ability to reverse appearance of what happened is scary

creates OPPOSITE opinion of what full video shows? Bill Pulte giving money away to help change society

FB border control group postings “filled” with derogatory things

Tucker Carlson noted that Chairman Kim was wheezing at DMZ President Trump made a point of mentioning he’s healthy

Designing a perfect house…How they SHOULD be built, but aren’t

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 584 Scott Adams: AOC Theater, Nike, Democrat Polls, Kim’s Health appeared first on Dilbert Blog.