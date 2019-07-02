The secret ingredient in your toothpaste

While a healthy mouth may help you ward off medical disorders, an unhealthy mouth may increase your risk of serious health problems such as heart attack and stroke.

So twice a day, like clockwork, you grab your toothpaste and set out to achieve a bright, healthy, pearly white smile.

Unfortunately though, instead of improving your health and decreasing your chance of disease, you could be putting yourself in danger of some serious health problems.

You know how bright white your toothpaste looks? Well, it’s not natural — not even close.

Toothpaste makers get their products to appear so bright white by adding nanoparticles (very small, microscopic particles) of titanium dioxide.

If you haven’t heard of it before, titanium dioxide got its start as a pigment that paint manufacturers used when our government banned the use of lead. And since it worked so well to achieve that perfect color for paint pigments, manufacturers of other products decided to use it too.

In fact, it’s now in everything from medicines and foods to cosmetics and sunscreen. And yes… toothpaste.

Most people assume these nanoparticles are safe since the FDA allows them to be added to so many things we put in and on our bodies.

Scientists have already proven that titanium dioxide could be behind the epidemic of diabetes in our country. In fact, one study showed that diabetic patients had pancreases packed with titanium dioxide crystals. Crystals were absent in non-diabetics.

Another study showed that exposure to those nanoparticles can alter your gut health — something that’s been connected to everything from joint pain and fatigue to headaches and problems with your immune system.

If that wasn’t scary enough, titanium dioxide can also cause inflammation of your intestines, damaging their lining and worsening symptoms of colitis patients.

This means that for anyone who is living with Crohn’s or ulcerative colitis, simply brushing their teeth could cause more pain, cramping and diarrhea.

If you suffer from colitis you should be aware of the many products that may contain nanoparticles of titanium dioxide such as:

• Candies

• Sweets

• Chewing gum

• Marshmallows

• Processed deli meats

• Processed cheeses like cottage and cream cheese

• Confectioners’ sugar

• Energy drinks

• Condiments like mayonnaise and mustard

• Makeup

• Sunscreen

Titanium dioxide is a real and present danger to your health. The only way to know if you’re at risk is to read labels and be sure to avoid it whenever possible.

