Brickbat: Artsy Fartsy

July 3, 2019
No Comments

Officials with the city of Miami Beach, Florida, had art removed from the exterior of a home without the owners' consent. The city says the art, which a local newspaper described as "a series of metallic triangles resembling flames," violates local design criteria. After the owners lost an appeal, the city had the art removed. "We live in a community and you've got to respect your neighbors and it's just not fair to simply do what you want without complying with any of the requirements.," said Mayor Dan Gelber.

