Dems and the Long Game

Most pundits believe that when every Democratic candidate raised his/her hand when asked if they would support healthcare for illegal immigrants, it was the death knell for the Dirty Dems’ chances in 2020. And they’re probably right. Even so, from what we’ve witnessed to date, there are certain to be many more excellent reasons not to vote for a Democrat in 2020.

Time to celebrate? Not so fast. The sad irony is that the Democrats have already won the illegal immigration battle. Sure, they’re virtually certain to lose big in 2020, but a foundational strategy of the Marxist movement is to play the long game. To the Dirty Dems, losing today is nothing more than a speed bump along the way to long-term success.

It’s been nearly 175 years since Karl Marx wrote The Communist Manifesto, but even after experiencing one socialist/communist failure after another, the Radical Left continues to move relentlessly forward. How different the world might be if conservatives possessed such grit and determination.

The ongoing debate over illegal immigration is just one good example of how the Dirty Dems play the long game. It begins with a false premise, namely, that Congressmen and women were elected to do everything possible to improve the lives of those who come to the United States illegally. That’s right, to listen to the swamp creatures talk (yes, Republicans included), one would be led to believe that you and I want our representatives to focus not on making our lives better, but on making the lives of illegals better.

While there’s no question that the hateful Democratic presidential hopefuls truly believe this to be their mandate, it’s safe to say that at least 63 million voters do not. In my October 26, 2018 article, “Fake Caravans and Decision Time for America,” I alluded to what I believe tens of millions of voters really do want, to wit: Any undocumented person arriving at any border of the United States, regardless of age, sex, or country of origin, should be refused entry into the country, no questions asked. No debate. No court rulings. End of discussion.

Plain and simple, the reason we call them illegals is because they are — Duh! — here illegally! Meaning they are in violation of U.S. law. It has nothing to do with age. Whether someone is seventy or seven, whether they are labeled “DACA” or some other catchy acronym, it doesn’t change the fact that they are in the United States illegally. If you buy into the argument that children who are here illegally should not be held responsible because it was their parents who brought them here, you are unthinkingly agreeing to open borders.

Think about it. If you’re allowed to stay in the United States just because someone else brought you here, what it really does is assure an endless flow of illegal immigrants. It gives too much of an incentive for parents to take whatever risks necessary to get their children onto U.S. soil.

The question that no open-borders advocate has ever answered is, How many illegals should be allowed into the United States? 100 million? 500 million? One billion? Where does it end? When the United States finally becomes one of the most undesirable countries in the world to live in?

If Republicans were really serious about solving the border crisis, they would come up with legislation that would cut off 100 percent of government benefits to illegals, overturn the ridiculous asylum laws and the 72-hour release scam, and require that all — repeat, all — people who are here illegally be rounded up and deported. No exceptions.

Republicans are giddy over the fact that so many Democrats — including those in the FNM — now admit there is a crisis at the border. But it’s a mistake to be lulled into a false sense of security by their admission, because the crisis they are referring to is a “humanitarian crisis,” not an illegal-entry crisis.

To them, if fascist Donald Trump and Republican meanies would just allow everyone to come and live in the United States without applying for citizenship, there would be no humanitarian crisis. That’s right, you, I, Donald Trump, and all his supporters are the real cause of the crisis — humanitarian crisis, that is.

Sure, it’s absurd, but the reality is that the Radical Left is getting away with it. The so-called humanitarian crisis on our border is a manufactured crisis. Democrats have created it not only by welcoming undocumented foreigners to cross our Southern border illegally, but by enticing them to do so by offering them ever-greater government benefits.

And guess who has bought into this manufactured crisis? If you guessed unprincipled, weak-kneed Republicans, you’re right. This is the long game Democrats play in order to get Republicans to give in to what they really want: Divert attention from the real problem by getting Republicans to accept a false premise — that helping illegals to have better lives is a top priority for most of Americans — then keep moving the goal posts.

The bottom line is that swamp creatures don’t care about the wants and needs of Americans. For them, the big question is, What can we do to ease the pain of those flouting our immigration laws? More bedding? You got it. Healthier food? You got it. More comfortable holding facilities? You got it.

The need to treat illegals better than Americans, to give them more of everything, to apologize for America’s privilege, knows no bounds. Because we are a flawed people, there is no limit to what we should be willing to do to atone for our sins.

Thus, the $4.5 billion emergency border-aid bill passed by the House is not intended to make your life better. Nor is it to stop illegal immigration. It is to ease the pain of those who are already here illegally and those who continue to come to the United States illegally every day. It’s for mattresses, diapers, food — whatever our uninvited guests require.

In the meantime, more than a half-million people sleep in the streets of America every night and millions of other Americans are forced into bankruptcy because they cannot pay their medical bills. And, of course, the United States is $22 trillion in debt and headed for bankruptcy — or, worse, runaway inflation. But none of this matters to the Radical Left. The only thing politicians are concerned about is tending to the needs of illegal immigrants.

Give Barack Obama credit for one thing, he actually succeeded in fundamentally transforming the United States of America. After all, before 2008 no one could have imagined every Democratic candidate for president openly advocating for socialism … or open borders … or infanticide … or reparations … or sanctuary cities … or abolishing ICE … or cancellation of student debt … et al. The fact that these anti-American, anti-liberty ideas are now being openly promoted is de facto proof that America has already been fundamentally transformed.

Fundamentally transformed, but not yet irreversibly transformed. There is still time to go back to our roots. But if the uninformed masses ever succeed in electing another Democratic president, there will be no turning back, no more United States of America as we once knew it. The geography will be the same, but the culture will be savage rather than civilized. The shining city on the hill will be no more.

A rational person might say that if voters are that ignorant, they deserve the government they get. Which is true. But what about the millions of Americans like you and me who believe in liberty and reject the politics of division and hate? Do we deserve the government low-information voters elect?

That said, I’m not concerned about the buffoons on the Democratic debate stage. I find it hard to believe that any of them can win the Democratic nomination anyway. What I am concerned about is the millions of Americans who are so uninformed, or misinformed, that they wouldn’t be able to pass the LeBron Literacy Test even if they were allowed to cheat.

So long as millions of information-challenged men and women have the right to vote, we are going to move ever closer to that one election that will make America’s fundamental transformation permanent. The only hope is to find a way to educate the walking dead among us.

If you have a solution to this problem, now is the time to step forward and present it.

