Content:

Fareed Zakaria’s “pained” opinion that…President Trump is right

Want Antifa to go away? Stop treating them as a legit political group They’ll get stronger…as a legit political movement They’ll get stronger…if you fight them in the street

Clarifying what I said about antifa primarily just enjoying the violence Politics are a cover story for them enjoying the violence

Antifa planning July 6th event in DC

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 586 Scott Adams: Answering the Dumbest Questions About Antifa as a Sporting Event appeared first on Dilbert Blog.