Former California State Assembly speaker and San Francisco mayor Willie Brown has declared, in the wake of the first Democratic Party presidential primary debate, that there is still no candidate who can beat President Donald Trump.

Brown made his observations in his most recent column for the San Francisco Chronicle on Saturday, titled, “Bad news for Democrats — none of these candidates can beat Trump.”

Brown wrote:

The first Democratic debates proved one thing: We still don’t have a candidate who can beat Donald Trump. California Sen. Kamala Harris got all the attention for playing prosecutor in chief, but her case against former Vice President Joe Biden boiled down in some ways to a ringing call for forced school busing. It won’t be too hard for Trump to knock that one out of the park in 2020. … Trump must have enjoyed every moment and every answer, because he now knows he’s looking at a bunch of potential rivals who are still not ready for prime time.

Read Brown’s full column here.

It was the second time Brown has panned the Democratic primary field. He wrote in February, after President Trump’s widely-praised State of the Union address: “Make no mistake, President Trump’s State of the Union address was the kickoff for his 2020 re-election campaign, and so far I’ve yet to see a Democrat who can beat him. … They all have impressive credentials, winning personalities and positive messages, but none displays the “people personality” that our media-savvy president has mastered.”

