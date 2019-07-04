Remy: Stars and Stripes (Occupational Licensing Parody)

July 4, 2019
With a love of freedom and an entrepreneurial spirit, Remy takes on his biggest challenge yet: occupational licensing.

Written and Performed by Remy
Produced and Edited by Austin Bragg
Music tracks, mastering, and background vocals by Ben Karlstrom
Lemonade Stand Image Credit: Steven Depolo

LYRICS:

Well if you ask me where I come from
Here's what I tell everyone
It's a place that is even more free
Than Jameis Winston's groceries

It's where the stars and stripes and the eagle fly

You can start the business of your dreams
If you pay all of the license fees
Where your kids can go sell lemon juice
Yeah if their license forms have been approved

Where the stars and stripes and the eagle fly

There's a lady that stands in a harbor for what we believe
Overlooking a guy getting arrested for helping sightsee

You can pull yourself from poverty
All you need's a bit of elbow grease
And twelve hundred hours of training, twenty grand
Yeah and a permission slip from Uncle Sam

Where the stars and stripes and the eagle fly
Where the stars and stripes and the eagle fly