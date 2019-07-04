Remy: Stars and Stripes (Occupational Licensing Parody)

With a love of freedom and an entrepreneurial spirit, Remy takes on his biggest challenge yet: occupational licensing.
Written and Performed by Remy
Produced and Edited by Austin Bragg
Music tracks, mastering, and background vocals by Ben Karlstrom
Lemonade Stand Image Credit: Steven Depolo
LYRICS:
Well if you ask me where I come from
Here's what I tell everyone
It's a place that is even more free
Than Jameis Winston's groceries
It's where the stars and stripes and the eagle fly
You can start the business of your dreams
If you pay all of the license fees
Where your kids can go sell lemon juice
Yeah if their license forms have been approved
Where the stars and stripes and the eagle fly
There's a lady that stands in a harbor for what we believe
Overlooking a guy getting arrested for helping sightsee
You can pull yourself from poverty
All you need's a bit of elbow grease
And twelve hundred hours of training, twenty grand
Yeah and a permission slip from Uncle Sam
Where the stars and stripes and the eagle fly
Where the stars and stripes and the eagle fly