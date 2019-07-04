Remy: Stars and Stripes (Occupational Licensing Parody)

With a love of freedom and an entrepreneurial spirit, Remy takes on his biggest challenge yet: occupational licensing.

Written and Performed by Remy

Produced and Edited by Austin Bragg

Music tracks, mastering, and background vocals by Ben Karlstrom

Lemonade Stand Image Credit: Steven Depolo

LYRICS:

Well if you ask me where I come from

Here's what I tell everyone

It's a place that is even more free

Than Jameis Winston's groceries

It's where the stars and stripes and the eagle fly

You can start the business of your dreams

If you pay all of the license fees

Where your kids can go sell lemon juice

Yeah if their license forms have been approved

Where the stars and stripes and the eagle fly

There's a lady that stands in a harbor for what we believe

Overlooking a guy getting arrested for helping sightsee

You can pull yourself from poverty

All you need's a bit of elbow grease

And twelve hundred hours of training, twenty grand

Yeah and a permission slip from Uncle Sam

Where the stars and stripes and the eagle fly

Where the stars and stripes and the eagle fly