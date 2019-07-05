Brickbat: Origin Stories

July 5, 2019
New inclusivity guidelines for the University of New South Wales, a public university in Australia, warns teachers not to make any references to aboriginal peoples coming to Australia about 40,000  years ago. The document warns this may offend aboriginal people because it conflicts with their oral traditions that they have always lived in Australia. The guidelines suggest lecturers instead say aboriginal peoples have been in Australia "since the beginning of the Dreaming/s" to conform to aboriginal belief.

